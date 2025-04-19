Iran and the U.S. conclude indirect talks in Rome, agree to hold third round next week

Tehran, IRNA – The second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States has come to an end in the Italian capital, Rome, with both sides agreeing to meet again next week to continue the talks.

The Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear program and the termination of American sanctions against the country were on the agenda of discussion in Rome on Saturday.

The Iranian delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and the U.S. by President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on his X account announced the end of the talks in Rome, saying that the Iran-U.S. talks were “useful” and mediated in a “constructive atmosphere” by Oman’s foreign minister.

Baqaei said that the two sides agreed to resume indirect talks at the technical level in the next few days and subsequently continue them at the level of chief negotiators next Saturday.

The talks were a follow-up of negotiations held last weekend in Muscat, Oman.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, mediated the talks again, repeatedly shuffling between the two delegations to convey messages in Rome.

