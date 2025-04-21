Iran greenlights $7 billion in foreign investment

Tehran, IRNA – In a meeting held by the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran, foreign investments totaling $7 billion were approved across various sectors.

The approved investment proposals encompasses a wide range of fields, including agriculture, fisheries, renewable energies, automotive industry, chemical and polymer industries, mining, pharmaceuticals, housing, tourism, international transportation, and services.

The 80 requests approved were submitted by companies from Oman, Germany, Canada, India, China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, as well as Iranian expatriates.

9376**9417