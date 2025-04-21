Apr 21, 2025, 11:08 AM
News ID: 85809462
T T
2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Iran greenlights $7 billion in foreign investment

Apr 21, 2025, 11:08 AM
News ID: 85809462
Iran greenlights $7 billion in foreign investment

Iran’s Foreign Investment Board approved over $7 billion in foreign investment from several countries in various sectors.

Tehran, IRNA – In a meeting held by the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran, foreign investments totaling $7 billion were approved across various sectors. 

The approved investment proposals encompasses a wide range of fields, including agriculture, fisheries, renewable energies, automotive industry, chemical and polymer industries, mining, pharmaceuticals, housing, tourism, international transportation, and services.

The 80 requests approved were submitted by companies from Oman, Germany, Canada, India, China, Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, as well as Iranian expatriates.

9376**9417

2 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .