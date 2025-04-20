Palestinian detainee dies in Israeli custody

A Palestinian detainee has died in Israeli custody, becoming the second prisoner declared dead within four days.

Nasser Khalil Radaydeh, 49, died at Israel’s Hadassah Hospital on Sunday, the Palestinian Civil Affairs Commission said, according to a report by WAFA news agency.

Radaydeh, a father of seven, was from the town of Al-Ubeidiya, Bethlehem Governorate, and was imprisoned on September 18, 2023 after he was injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the report.

He was held in Ofer Prison and was transferred to Hadassah Hospital on Saturday. The cause of his death was not announced but the Civil Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society held Israel “fully responsible” for Radaydeh’s death.

They renewed calls on international human rights organizations to “take decisive action to hold Israeli officials accountable for the ongoing war crimes” against the Palestinian people.

The two organizations said that Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails face “daily abuse, including torture, starvation, medical neglect, sexual violence and conditions that lead to severe and contagious diseases,” the report said.

Radaydeh was the second Palestinian prisoner to have died in Israeli custody over the past four days. His death brings to 65 the number of identified detainees who have lost their lives in Israeli prisons since the Gaza war broke out in early October 2023, according to the report, which said 40 of those detainees were from the war-ravaged territory.

The report also said that many prisoners from Gaza have been subjected to forced disappearance since the start of the war, without specifying the number.

4194