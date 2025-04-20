Dozens killed in Gaza as Netanyahu vows to continue war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to continue the Gaza war despite growing opposition at home and a rising death toll in the Palestinian territory where dozens of people have been killed in the latest Israeli attacks.

Netanyahu said on Saturday that Israel has “no choice” but to continue fighting in Gaza and will not end the war before destroying Hamas and freeing the prisoners held by the Islamic resistance group in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.

The prime minister’s insistence on the continuation of the war comes despite growing discontent in Israel over the conflict that has dragged on for more than 18 months now.

Families of the prisoners, their supporters, as well as reservist and retired Israeli soldiers have called for an end to the war, either in the form of weekly protests or open letters accusing Netanyahu’s cabinet of perpetuating the war for political purposes.

The prime minister’s opponents say the only way to return the prisoners held in Gaza is to reach a deal with Hamas.

Netanyahu last month shattered a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that had come into force on January 19, resuming intense airstrikes and ground operations across Gaza on March 18.

At least 44 Palestinians lost their lives in attacks over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said at noon on Sunday. That pushed the number of fatalities to over 130 since Friday, and to 51, 201 since the war broke out in early October 2023.

In addition to daily attacks, Israel has also blocked the entry of food and other basic supplies to Gaza for the past six weeks to pressure Hamas to release the prisoners.

Hamas says it is ready to release them but within the framework of an agreement that ends Israel’s hostilities and military presence in Gaza.

On Saturday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said it had ambushed Israeli forces operating east of Gaza City’s al-Tuffah neighborhood. The Israeli military later said one soldier was killed.

