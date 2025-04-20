Iran-U.S. talks can bear fruit with continued goodwill and realism: Araqchi

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says talks between Iran and the United States can be fruitful if goodwill and realism persist.

Araqchi made the remark in a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, on Saturday, before returning to Tehran from Rome where Iranian and American negotiators held the second round of negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions against the country.

The talks, co-chaired by Araqchi and the U.S. president’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, were held indirectly through Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

During the phone call, Araqchi briefed Tajani on the Saturday discussions, and extended his appreciation for Italy’s coordination with Oman in facilitating the talks, according to a news release shared on the Telegram page of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Iran’s top diplomat termed the negotiations as constructive and progressive, reaffirming that they can be fruitful if realism and good faith persist.

Tajani, for his part, praised Iran’s responsible approach and expressed gratitude for being informed of the developments.

He also reiterated Italy’s readiness to assist in advancing this diplomatic process.

7129**4194