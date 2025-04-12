Iran thanks Oman for ‘excellent job’ of hosting and mediating indirect talks with the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has thanked Oman for its “excellent job” in hosting and mediating indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States in Muscat.

Baqaei shared a post on X social media platform on Saturday evening, saying that Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who led the Iranian negotiating team, was concluding his visit to Oman where he held indirect talks with top U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff.

“FM @Araghchi is concluding his visit to Oman and heading back to Tehran after a round of indirect talks with the U.S. representative over sanctions-lifting/nuclear issue,” the spokesperson said, expressing gratitude toward Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi for mediating the talks.

“We thank Oman and FM @badralbusaidi for their excellent job in hosting and mediating these talks. Oman will continue to perform this important endeavour as Iran and U.S.' representatives agreed to carry on their indirect talks next week,” Baqaei further said in the post.

Following the indirect discussions, Araqchi said in a post on his X account that the talks were “constructive and promising.”

