Araqchi and Omani foreign minister meet in Muscat ahead of Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, in Muscat, ahead of indirect negotiations with the United States.

Oman’s capital, Muscat, is hosting the indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. delegates on Saturday. The Iranian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation arrived in the city earlier in the day.

Following their arrival and at the start of the trip, Araqchi held talks with Al Busaidi and was briefed on the procedural arrangement of the indirect Iran-U.S. talks. Araqchi also presented Iran’s stance and key points for the talks to be conveyed to the U.S. side.

IRNA’s CEO Hossein Jaberi-Ansari announced that Oman’s foreign minister would meet with the head of the U.S. negotiating team to facilitate the indirect talks between the two sides later in the day. Steve Witkoff, who is U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East, is the lead U.S. negotiator.

In his meeting with Al Busaidi, Araqchi expressed satisfaction with the long-standing relations between Tehran and Muscat and commended Oman’s responsible approach to regional developments. He said that Oman’s hosting the indirect Iran-U.S. talks is indicative of that approach, and expressed gratitude to Al Busaidi for his efforts to that end.

For his part, Al Busaidi said that the Islamic Republic and Oman enjoyed diplomatic relations at the highest level. He thanked Iran for choosing Muscat as the venue for the important negotiations.

