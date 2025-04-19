Apr 19, 2025, 12:28 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85807562
T T
1 Persons

Tags

Araqchi meets with Italian foreign minister in Rome

Apr 19, 2025, 12:28 PM
News ID: 85807562
Araqchi meets with Italian foreign minister in Rome
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (L) meets with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Rome, on April 19, 2025.

The Iranian and Italian foreign ministers discussed recent mutual and international issues.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has held talks with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Rome, ahead of the second round of indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Araqchi and Tajani met on Saturday to exchange views on the latest bilateral and international developments.

The second round of the talks between Tehran and Washington is scheduled to be held today in Rome with Oman as the mediator.

Araqchi arrived in Rome earlier on Saturday for discussions on the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The first round of indirect talks was held in Muscat, Oman on April 12.

7129**9417**4482

1 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .