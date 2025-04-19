Araqchi meets with Italian foreign minister in Rome

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has held talks with his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Rome, ahead of the second round of indirect negotiations between the Islamic Republic and the United States.

Araqchi and Tajani met on Saturday to exchange views on the latest bilateral and international developments.

The second round of the talks between Tehran and Washington is scheduled to be held today in Rome with Oman as the mediator.

Araqchi arrived in Rome earlier on Saturday for discussions on the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The first round of indirect talks was held in Muscat, Oman on April 12.

