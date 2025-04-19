Iran one of the most important strategic regional partners of Tajikistan: Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma has described Iran as one of the country’s most important strategic partners in the region.

Juma made the remarks while meeting with Ali Najafi Khoshrudi, the vice president’s deputy for international and regional cooperation, on Saturday in Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe.

On the bilateral commerce, the Tajik minister said that the volume of trade between the two countries had reached $110.6 million in the first quarter of this year.

This figure represents an increase of $33.2 million compared to the same period last year, indicating a positive trend in economic cooperation, he added.

Referring to the upcoming meeting of officials of the two countries in Tehran, he said that this will further accelerate relations by focusing on the fields of energy, economy, and cultural exchanges.

Najafi Khoshrudi, for his part, also emphasized the need for emphasized the need to pave the way for bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Referring to “Khujand Declaration” on enhancing the paths of eternal friendship between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, he called the document a corner stone for the stability of Central Asia.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including science and culture.

