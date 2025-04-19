Iran’s agricultural exports up by 29% in value year-on-year: Customs Administration report

The latest figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that exports of agricultural products grew by 29% in value during the last Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024-March 20, 2025), compared with a year earlier.

The value of the exports of agricultural products reached $5.2 billion during the last Iranian year, which was up by 29% compared with its previous year, according to an IRICA report which was carried by IRNA on Saturday.

The agricultural exports also grew by 11% in weight year-on-year, said the report.

Pistachios, tomatoes, and dates took the lion share of the exported products.

Meanwhile, Hamid Bayat, the managing director of Iran Customs Administration’s data processing department, said that $184.7 million worth of saffron were exported in the last Iranian calendar year.

The United Arab Emirates, Spain and China were the three major buyers of Iran's saffron, he added.

