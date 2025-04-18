Iran urges international community to end silence and inaction against U.S. attacks on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns U.S. attacks on Ras Isa, a port located in northern Al Hudaydah in Yemen, and urges the international community to end its inaction and silence against the violations of human rights and international law by the United States in Yemen.

The U.S. army conducted airstrikes in Yemen, killing and injuring tens of Yemeni civilians and destroying the port, Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

He described the U.S. airstrikes in Yemen as a blatant act of aggression and a severe violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and international law.

Baqaei emphasized that the U.S. acts of aggression in Yemen, carried out in full support of the occupation and genocide perpetrated by the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine, have turned the United States into an aider and abettor in Israel's crimes in Palestine and the region.

Baqaei also warned that the continuation of U.S. military aggression in Yemen, the destruction of the country’s vital infrastructure, and the killing of its people have not only encouraged the Zionist regime to persist in its crimes in Gaza and the West Bank but have also escalated regional insecurity and posed a threat to international peace and security.

9417