Iran condemns continued U.S. attacks on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the continued U.S. airstrikes on various areas in Yemen, which have resulted in death and injury of civilians while causing significant destruction to homes and infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Baqaei described the U.S. airstrikes as illegal and a blatant violation of the fundamental principles and norms of international law, stressing that such actions will only embolden the Israeli regime to continue its genocide in occupied Palestine and exacerbate instability across the region.

The spokesperson characterized the US military aggression in violation of Yemen’s territorial integrity as a clear threat to international peace and security.

While urging the United Nations Security Council to break its silence, he called on Muslim countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to condemn and take necessary actions against the attacks on Yemen.

Baqaei reaffirmed Iran’s solidarity with the resilient people of Yemen, who, he said are doing human duty by supporting the oppressed Palestinian people in the face of Israel’s occupation and genocide.

