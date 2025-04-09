Yemeni army strikes U.S. warship and Israeli positions with drones

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out new drone operations, targeting a U.S. warship in the Red Sea and an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, said in a statement on Wednesday that an operation was carried out against the Israeli military in the occupied region of Jaffa using a drone, which successfully achieved its objective.

Saree emphasized that the strike was “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahedeen, and in response to the ongoing war of genocide against our brothers in Gaza.”

He said that the Yemeni nation is invincible and will stand firm in support of the oppressed Palestinians.

Additionally, the spokesperson announced that the Yemeni Army launched several drones toward “a group of enemy warships in the northern Red Sea,” including the American aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman, and accurately hit the targets.

Yemen will never surrender to American aggression and will continue its operation against Israel until the regime ends its war and lifts the siege on Gaza, he reiterated.

The operation came after Al-Masirah TV reported that the death toll from a U.S. airstrike on the port city of Hodeida the day before had risen to 10.

The Health Ministry had earlier said four children and two women were among the dead.

