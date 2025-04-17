Iran dismisses Britain’s claims as unfounded

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has vehemently rejected recent accusations leveled by the British administration against Iran, denouncing them as unfounded and politically motivated.

In remarks on Thursday, Baqaei described the British anti-Iran allegations as a “clear projection” aimed at diverting attention from its own destructive activities, especially in the West Asian region.

He emphasized that London is pursuing a reckless and repetitive policy of making unsubstantiated claims against Tehran without providing any credible evidence.

The British regime has repeatedly failed to provide any evidence for its claims, despite Iran’s persistent requests, he said, adding that London’s policy of making unfounded allegations against Iran will only damage its own credibility.

The spokesperson warned that London’s continued smear campaign against Iran would deepen mistrust and further strain diplomatic ties, holding Britain responsible for the consequences.

The British regime must understand that such irresponsible policies will only lead to further deterioration in relations, Baqaei asserted.

Earlier on Monday, British authorities claimed that a Sweden-based network known as “Foxtrot” was carrying out attacks against Israeli and Jewish interests in Europe on behalf of Iran, although they provided no specific details about the alleged incidents.

In response, the Iranian Embassy in London issued a statement firmly denying any involvement, saying, “The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the false claims linking Iran to the actions of the so-called Foxtrot in Sweden.”

