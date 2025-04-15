Iran condemns Israel’s intensified attacks on Gaza and West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the intensified attacks by the Israeli regime on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, targeting innocent women and children.

Israel’s killing of Palestinian people, destruction of vital infrastructure, and health and medical centers, blocking the entry of humanitarian supplies and basic items, imposition of a full siege on Gaza and cutting off the flow of water and electricity and fuel supply amounts to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, Baqaei said.

He referred to recent remarks by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the catastrophic situation of Gaza, noting that the people in the Palestinian enclave are exposed to severe bombardment, widespread hunger, disease, forced displacement, and in overall a systematic eradication which is intended at ethnic cleansing.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also said that the deliberate killing of aid workers and journalists aims to silence the voice of the oppressed people of Gaza in an organized way.

He called on all the governments and international organizations and human rights agencies, particularly the UN Security Council, to act immediately to prevent the genocide and killing in Gaza and the West Bank.

