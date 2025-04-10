Apr 10, 2025, 5:44 PM
Iranian and Russian officials discuss issues of mutual interest

Iranian and Russian officials discuss issues of mutual interest
Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (right) and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko discuss bilateral ties in Moscow on April 10, 2025.

The senior Iranian and Russian officials hold a meeting to exchange views on the latest developments at bilateral, regional, and international levels.

Moscow, IRNA — Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali review key issues related to bilateral relations, regional affairs, and global developments.

Jalali held talks with with Grushko in Moscow on Thursday to discuss issues on mutual ties, regional affairs, and global developments.

During the meeting, Grushko provided an overview of Russia's latest interactions with Europe and the United States.

The Russian official called for the importance of maintaining regular diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

He also reflected on his recent visit to Tehran on March 17, where he met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

