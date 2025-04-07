Iran, Russia, China will hold talks on the nuclear issue in Moscow: Envoy

Moscow, IRNA – Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said that Iran, Russia, and China will meet for consultations on the nuclear issue in the Russian capital on Tuesday.

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Jalali said that the Islamic Republic is engaged in ongoing discussions with both Russia and China regarding bilateral issues and developments in international and regional affairs, including the nuclear issue.

He added that Iran, Russia, and China have previously held meetings to coordinate their positions in international forums and to work toward a productive negotiating solution related to the removal of Western sanctions.

These meetings have taken place in both Beijing and at the headquarters of international organizations in Vienna. Jalali emphasized that the upcoming meeting will build on the progress made in earlier discussions.

The ambassador also noted that Iran is consistently consulting with other parties concerning the nuclear issue, highlighting a recent meeting of experts from Iran and the three European countries as part of these consultations.

Earlier today at his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said that Iran will soon have a meeting at the level of deputy ministers with European diplomats.

“Today and tomorrow, we have another tripartite meeting in Moscow, where China, Russia, and Iran will discuss various aspects related to the nuclear issue, the Iran deal, and Resolution 2231,” he added.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to do all it could to help resolve tensions between the United States and Iran.

