Russia's Lavrov due in Tehran for high-level talks: Foreign Ministry

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma’eel Baqayi has announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit Tehran this week.

The visit is part of ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, focusing on their bilateral relations and regional and international developments, Baqayi said on Saturday.

During his trip, Lavrov is expected to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, and meet with other senior Iranian officials to discuss key issues affecting both nations.

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, confirmed that Lavrov will meet with Araqchi on Tuesday, as part of his agenda in Tehran.

Russia’s top diplomat last visited Tehran on October 23, 2023, where he participated in a meeting of the 3+3 cooperation format held to discuss the situation in the South Caucasus.

