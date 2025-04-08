Intensified Israeli bombing is ‘brutal revenge against innocent civilians,’ says Hamas

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance Movement has called on all nations to shoulder their responsibility to put an immediate stop to the ongoing Israeli crimes in Gaza.

“What is happening in Gaza is not just military pressure, but rather brutal revenge against innocent civilians,” Hamas said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The statement comes as Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claim that their killing of innocent women and children in the Gaza Strip is “military pressure” to secure the release of Israeli prisoners.

Describing the “policy of revenge against children, women, and the elderly” as a “recipe for inevitable failure,” Hamas said that “military escalation will not bring back the prisoners alive; rather, it threatens their lives and kills them, and their return is only possible through negotiation.”

The Palestinian resistance group stressed that increasing the pace of aggression will not break the will of the Palestinian people and will rather make them more determined to confront the aggression.

