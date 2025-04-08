Pezeshkian orders immediate probe into coal mine incident in northern Iran that killed 7 people

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the need for a thorough investigation into a carbon monoxide poisoning incident that occurred at a coal mine in Iran's northern province of Semnan on Monday.

On Tuesday, President Pezeshkian issued a directive for Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, to launch an investigation into an incident at a coal mine that occurred in Mehman Duyeh village in Damghan, Semnan Province.

The incident claimed seven lives, including four Iranians and three foreign workers.

Pezeshkian expressed deep regret and ordered the immediate deployment of expert teams to identify the cause, prevent future occurrences, assist the injured and bereaved, and rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

The president also called for a detailed report to be promptly submitted to his office, shedding light on the incident's circumstances and implications.

Karen Yahyaei, the spokesperson Semnan Province Medical University, confirmed that the body of the seventh trapped miner has been recovered from the site.

