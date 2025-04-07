U.S. must show it genuinely seeks negotiations: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has reiterated Iran’s commitment to dialogue but said the United States must also demonstrate a genuine intent for negotiations.

In remarks on Monday, the president said that while Iran believes in negotiations, it will not engage in talks “at any cost.”

“We are not seeking war, tensions, or nuclear weapons; we are seeking negotiations. However, the Americans must also prove that they are genuinely pursuing negotiations,” he said.

The president noted that Iran’s commitment to not using its nuclear capabilities for “non-peaceful” purposes is not merely a political declaration but is rooted in a fatwa (religious decree) issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s nuclear doctrine is based on Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa, which prohibits the production, possession, and stockpiling of nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for direct negotiations with Iran to make a new deal to replace the one he unilaterally abandoned during his first term. However he has also threatened to bomb Iran if an agreement is not reached.

Tehran has ruled out direct talks with Washington under threats and pressure but has left the door open for indirect negotiations.

