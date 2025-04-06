Hamas calls for widespread participation in general strike in the West Bank

The Islamic Resistance Movement has called for widespread participation in a planned general strike and demonstrations in the West Bank to condemn the Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas declared in a statement on Sunday that there is no option but to rise against the occupiers and confront them at all points of contact in the West Bank.

“We call for widespread participation in the general strike, activities and marches of anger on Monday (tomorrow) in condemnation of the aggression on Gaza,” the Palestinian resistance group said.

Israeli forces have escalated their air and ground offensives across Gaza, killing at least 46 Palestinians over the past 24 hours, as the regime’s renewed assault continued for the 20th consecutive day.

Israeli warplanes and drones bombed several areas across the besieged enclave, with Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza being the most heavily targeted.

2050**4353