Israeli attacks kill 46 Palestinians as renewed Gaza offensive enters 20th day

Israeli forces have escalated air and ground offensives across the Gaza Strip, killing at least 46 Palestinians in a 24-hour period, as the regime's renewed assault continued for the 20th consecutive day.

According to Al Jazeera news network on Sunday, Israeli warplanes and drones bombed several areas across the besieged enclave, with the regime concentrating its acts of aggression on Khan Younis and Rafah, both located in southern Gaza.

At least 19 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed in Khan Younis alone. Authorities said the death toll may increase.

There has been continuous destruction of houses in Rafah and Beit Lahiya as well.

The Israeli military also launched a new ground offensive in southern Gaza’s “Morag Axis”, a move Palestinian authorities warn that is an attempt to reoccupy and divide the territory.

At least 1,309 people have been killed and 3,184 wounded in Gaza since Israel resumed its attacks on March 18 in breach of a ceasefire deal. The total death toll has surpassed 50,600 since the war began on October 7, 2023, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel admits ‘mistakenly’ killing Gaza medics after video leak

The Israeli military has launched an investigation after video footage contradicted its claim that 15 medics killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last month were not visibly marked or using emergency signals.

The video, published by The New York Times, shows Red Crescent and Civil Defense vehicles with lights flashing and logos visible as they approached an ambulance under fire.

The Israeli military acknowledged the discrepancy, yet claimed that its initial assessment was based on soldiers’ testimony.

In a briefing on Saturday evening, an Israeli military official said that the regime’s soldiers had “mistakenly” identified the paramedics as a threat and that the incident was under “thorough investigation.”

Hamas also called for an independent investigation into the incident after the new video evidence emerged.

“This irrefutable visual evidence shatters the occupation’s fabricated ‘suspicious movement’ lies, proving systematic targeting of humanitarian personnel and constituting a premeditated murder under international law,” a statement from the Gaza-based Palestinian group said.

The March 23 strike in Rafah killed eight Red Crescent workers, six Civil Defense personnel, and a UN staffer. Troops then buried the bodies and vehicles using bulldozers.

4354**4194