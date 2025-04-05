Prominent Muslim scholars issue fatwa calling for jihad against Israel

Tehran, IRNA – Several top Muslim scholars have issued a fatwa (religious decree), urging all Muslims to wage jihad against the Israeli regime over its devastating war on the Gaza Strip.

Ali al-Qaradaghi, the secretary general of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), said in a statement shared via X on Friday that all Muslim countries need to “intervene immediately militarily, economically and politically to stop this genocide and comprehensive destruction, in accordance with their mandate.”

His decree, backed by 14 other prominent Muslim scholars, also called on all Islamic countries to “review their peace treaties” with Tel Aviv and for Muslims in the United States to pressure President Donald Trump to fulfill his election promise of halting the brutal war.

“The failure of the Arab and Islamic governments to support Gaza while it is being destroyed is considered by Islamic law to be a major crime against our oppressed brothers in Gaza,” he said in the decree.

Qaradaghi said it is forbidden to support the occupying entity in its extermination of the Muslims in Gaza, regardless of the type of support.

“It is forbidden to sell weapons to it, or to facilitate its transport through ports or international waterways such as the Suez Canal, Bab al-Mandab, the Strait of Hormuz, or any other land, sea, or air means.”

“The Committee [IUMS] issues a fatwa requiring an air, land, and sea blockade of the occupying enemy in support of our brothers in Gaza,” he added.

The Israeli regime’s genocidal war in Gaza, launched in October 2023 after a retaliatory operation against the regime led by Hamas, has so far killed about at least 50,609 people.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former minister in charge of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

4354**9417