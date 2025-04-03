Israel conducts airstrike on southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes have bombed the town of An-Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

Israeli fighter jets carried out multiple bombing raids on the town of An-Naqoura, located in the western part of southern Lebanon, early Thursday, according to the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen news network.

The Israeli warplanes struck the old health center in An-Naqoura three times, and a number of prefabricated houses in the municipality were also targeted.

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged cross-border attacks for 13 months in the wake of the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Despite a ceasefire struck in November 2024, Israel has kept violating the truce and continued to maintain a military presence at five locations in the south of Lebanon in breach of the deal.

