U.N. chief ‘shocked’ by the number of civilians killed in new Israeli strikes on Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been “shocked” by the mounting civilian casualties resulting from Israel’s latest airstrikes on Gaza.

“The Secretary-General is shocked by the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, in which a meaningful number of civilians have been killed,” read a UN statement attributed to his deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq

Haq emphasized the urgent need to uphold the ceasefire agreement and ensure the resumption of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The new wave of Israeli attacks, coordinated in advance with the United States, has targeted residential areas, schools, and shelters housing displaced individuals.

The White House confirmed that Israel consulted with President Donald Trump before launching the offensive.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 412 people, including women and children, with the death toll expected to rise. Over 500 people have also been injured, overwhelming Gaza’s already strained medical facilities.

Guterres “strongly appeals for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be reestablished and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally,” the statement added.

