Yemen warns Israel against resumption of war in Gaza

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Abdul Malik al-Houthi has reiterated support for the Palestinian people in Gaza, warning Israel that any resumption of hostilities in the strip would plunge the entire occupied territories into conflict.

Al-Houthi made the remarks early on Saturday in the run-up to the holy month of Ramadan, according to Ansarullah’s official website.

He said that the resumption of war in Gaza would plunge into conflict all the areas held by “the Zionist enemy”, including Tel Aviv, and Yemen will “support the Palestinian nation through various military means.”

A phased ceasefire took effect in Gaza on January 19 following a deal announced between Palestinian Hamas Resistance Movement and Israel earlier that month.

Al-Houthi’s comments come as the first phase of the ceasefire ends on Saturday amid reports that negotiations on the second phase have failed

He noted that Yemen is constantly monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, which he said Israel is violating thanks to the support it receives from the United States.

