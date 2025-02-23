Iran condemns Israel’s ‘act of terrorism’ during funeral of Hezbollah leaders

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esma’eel Baqayi says Israel’s deployment of fighter jets over Beirut during the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leaders was an “act of terrorism” and a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Israeli regime hit a new low today when its fighter jets flew over the funeral ceremony at an extremely low altitude, attempting, though futilely, to intimidate the hundreds of thousands of brave Lebanese and others who gathered to pay tribute to their martyred heroes,” Baqayi wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Lebanon and across the region gathered in Beirut on Sunday to honor Hezbollah leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine, who were assassinated in Israeli airstrikes late last year.

Lebanese state media reported that Israeli planes flew at low altitudes over Beirut during the funeral. Additionally, the Israeli military conducted attacks in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

Baqayi called on the United Nations Security Council to condemn the action, which he labeled as “a vicious act of terrorism against civilians.”

