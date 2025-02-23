Iranians honor late Hezbollah leaders in nationwide ceremonies

Tehran, IRNA – People in different Iranian cities participate in symbolic funerals to pay their respects to assassinated Lebanese resistance leaders Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Saffieddine.

The ceremonies were held on Sunday evening in the capital, Tehran, and other cities including Qom, Shiraz, Qeshm, and Zanjan.

Top Iranian officials, including Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, attended the ceremony in Tehran.

People walk on a street in Tehran during a symbolic funeral for Nasrallah and Safieddine on February 23, 2025.

Mourners hold a ceremony in Iran's holy city of Qom to honor Nasrallah and Safieddine, February 23, 2025.

Earlier in the day, a historic funeral took place in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, for Hezbollah’s long-serving leader Nasrallah and his successor, Safieddine, both assassinated by Israel during its air aggression on Lebanon last year.

People from various regions of Lebanon and around the world converged in Beirut to attend the funeral prayers and bid farewell to the two resistance leaders.

A high-ranking delegation from the Iranian government, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, traveled to Beirut to attend the procession.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, who was named Hezbollah’s secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

