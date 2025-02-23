Lebanon bidding farewell to Nasrallah and Safieddine in historic funeral

Beirut, IRNA – Hundreds of thousands of mourners from across the region have gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s long-serving leader, and his appointed successor, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who were both assassinated by the Israeli regime last year.

The mourners gathered at 9:00 a.m. local time (7:00 GMT) on Sunday at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium and the nearby streets in southern Beirut. The event is being broadcast live on IRNA’s website.

As part of the massive ceremony, the streets of Beirut have been adorned with images of the two martyrs as well as Iran’s late anti-terror commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, alongside banners proclaiming, “We remain true to the pledge.”

Villages across southern Lebanon are also preparing to take part in the burial ceremonies. Nasrallah will be laid to rest on Sunday in Burj al-Barajneh, a southern suburb of Beirut, while Safieddine will be buried in his hometown of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr on Monday.

Similar symbolic funeral ceremonies are being held in Tehran and other locations to honor the Lebanese resistance leaders. In the Iranian capital, a gathering will take place at Imam Khomeini Mosalla in the evening, with billboards around the city reading, “We remain true to the pledge,” inviting people to attend.

Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for 32 years, was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on September 27 last year in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut. Safieddine, named Hezbollah’s new secretary-general in the wake of Nasrallah’s assassination, was killed in a similar Israeli act of aggression in Dahieh on October 3.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have traveled to Beirut to participate in the funeral procession, reflecting the deep ties between Iran and Hezbollah. Delegations from Yemen, Iraq, Tunisia, Turkey, and other nations have also arrived to participate in the funeral rites.

