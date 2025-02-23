Foreign Minister: Iran keen on interacting with all states based on mutual respect, interest

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi calls for Iran's readiness to establish relations with all countries based on mutual respect and interest.

According to an IRNA Persian language report on Sunday, in a telephone conversation with his Dutch counterpart, Caspar Veldkamp, Araqchi highlighted the history of diplomatic relations between Iran and the Netherlands.

He emphasized it was important for all government to be committed to the rule of law in international relations and the observe the principles of the UN Charter and the rules of international law, especially the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of governments.

The foreign minister called for avoiding interference in nations' internal affairs and boosting multilateralism, which is necessary for maintaining international peace and security.

Referring to Tehran's responsible approach to challenges, Araqchi cited the dialogue and exchange of views on Iran's peaceful nuclear program that resulted in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action as a clear example of Iran's commitment to the principle of dialogue to resolve differences.

While considering previous experiences, Iran continues to engage with the three European countries and the European Union to help remove illegal sanctions, he said.

Reviewing the latest developments in the world, Araqchi condemned the ongoing the Israeli crimes in occupied Palestine, urging the international community to speed up the judicial and criminal processes in the international bodies to deal with genocide cases and war crimes of the regime.

For his part, the Dutch Foreign Minister stressed the need to bolster consultations to enhance bilateral relations and help resolve regional and international issues.

Emphasizing the Netherlands' adherence to the principles and rules of the UN Charter and international law, Veldkamp announced his country's position on the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries, including Iran.

During the phone talk, both sides also exchanged views on some consular-related issues.

7129**9417