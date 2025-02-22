Multiple people injured in hospital shooting in U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a hospital in York County in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania.

The incident happened at UPMC Memorial on Saturday, leaving at least two law enforcement officers and a nurse injured, ABC News reported, citing officials.

It said no patients were injured in the shooting incident.

One gunman was involved in the shooting, who was killed later, according to AP.

The news agency said law enforcement is on the premises of the hospital and “is managing the situation.”

No further details were available. Shooting incidents are common occurrences in the United States where people can carry guns under law.

4194