Hamas releases six prisoners in 7th swap with Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has released six more Israeli prisoners in the seventh round of prisoner swap with Israel as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Hamas handed over the Israelis to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in two separate ceremonies held in the besieged Palestinian territory on Saturday.

During the first handover, two Israeli prisoners—Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu—were placed into ICRC vehicles after being brought out onto a stage by Hamas fighters in front of a crowd in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"We are the flood, we are the extreme strength," a slogan on a banner was seen in the exchange site.

A few hours later, Red Cross vehicles arrived in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza for the next handover.

Hamas had earlier confirmed that it would release the six Israeli prisoners, Elia Maimon Yitzhak Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Finkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed, in exchange for 602 Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons.

Israeli officials announced on Saturday the names of the Palestinians scheduled to be released under the exchange deal clinched in mid-January.

According to the Hamas Media Office, those who would be freed on Saturday include 50 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment, 60 with long sentences, and 47 others as well as 445 Palestinian abducted from the Gaza Strip after October 7, 2023.

Body of Israeli prisoner Shiri Bibas returns, says family

Meanwhile, the body of Israeli prisoner Shiri Bibas returned to the occupied territories after Israel accused Hamas of handing over the wrong body. Hamas says Bibas was killed in the regime’s incessant bombing and shelling campaign in Gaza.

The Bibas family confirmed Saturday morning the human remains that were returned from Gaza on Friday have been identified as that of 32-year-old Shiri based on forensic testing.

An ICRC spokesperson reported that a team received human remains from the Palestinian Mujahedeen Brigades, a small group in Gaza, which were then transferred to Israeli authorities.

The issue sparked tensions between Hamas and Israel that clouded the future of the fragile ceasefire deal after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take “revenge” for what he called a "cruel violation" of the ceasefire.

Hamas: Netanyahu stalling 2nd phase of ceasefire deal

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas underlined its readiness for the next phase of the deal, adding that the latest swap once again confirmed the resistance group’s commitment to the agreement while Netanyahu continues to stall in implementing the terms.

“It has now become clear to the Zionist public that they have two choices: either they receive their captives in coffins, as happened on Thursday due to Netanyahu’s arrogance, or they welcome them alive by adhering to the resistance’s conditions.”

Hamas further said that it is ready to proceed with the second phase of the agreement. “We are prepared to finalize a comprehensive exchange deal that ensures a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of the occupation.”

