President Pezeshkian officially welcomes Emir of Qatar in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially received Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who arrived in Tehran on a state visit to hold talks with Iranian officials in order to deepen bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

The welcoming ceremony was held at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran where Pezeshkian received Sheikh Tamim reviewed the guard of honor after the anthems of the two countries were played.

The two leaders then introduced the accompanying high-ranking delegations to each other before beginning private talks.

Earlier, Sheikh Tamim was received by Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi upon his arrival at Tehran's Mehrabad Airport.

The Emir of Qatar and his accompanying delegation will meet with top Iranian officials and are expected to sign documents to boost collaboration in economy, culture, education, and sports.

The trip follows Iranian President Pezeshkian's October visit to Doha, where he attended the Asia Cooperation Dialogue Forum and held talks with Sheikh Tamim aimed at bolstering bilateral ties.

During that visit, high-ranking officials from both countries signed a number of cooperation document in different field, including trade.

Qatar has played a key mediating role in ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and maintains strong and pragmatic relations with Iran amid intense regional tensions.

