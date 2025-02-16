Israel receives U.S.'s 2,000-pound bombs on Trump's order

Tehran, IRNA – The United States has delivered a shipment of heavy MK-84 bombs to Israel by order of President Donald Trump, which had been blocked by his predecessor Joe Biden.

Israel’s War Ministry on Sunday confirmed that the regime received the shipment of the MK-84, an unguided 2,000-pound bomb capable of ripping through concrete and metal with a large blast radius. According to Al Jazeera, the shipment contained 1,800 such bombs.

War Minister Israel Katz said late on Saturday that the munitions shipment, which he said arrived that night, “serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States.”

The Biden administration sent thousands of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel after war broke out in the Gaza Strip. But it later imposed restrictions on one of the shipments, citing fears over civilian casualties.

Trump lifted those restrictions immediately after he was inaugurated for a second term in office on January 20.

The United States has sent billions of dollars in military aid to Israel which has killed at least 48,239 people in Gaza and injured 111,676 others during its nearly 16 months of war on the besieged territory.

According Gaza’s Health Ministry, which provided the figures, women and children account for most of the casualties caused during the war which has widely been described as genocide.

The latest delivery of the heavy bombs comes amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza, which came into force on January 19, 2025.

7129**4194