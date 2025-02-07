U.S. president imposes sanctions on ICC amid investigation of Israel

New York, IRNA – U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), claiming that the body is treating the U.S. and Israel unfairly.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel,” reads the order, which Trump signed on Thursday, claiming that the court had set a “dangerous precedent” with its actions against the U.S. and Israel.

It also cited what it called the “baseless arrest warrants” against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israel launched a war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023. A ceasefire ended that war last month. Over 47,500 Palestinians were killed in the war, including mostly civilian men, and women and children.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in that war.

The U.S. sanctions are expected to entail blocking ICC staff’s property and assets in the United States and barring ICC officials, employees, and their relatives from entering U.S. territory.

As in his first term, Trump has chosen to closely ally with Netanyahu.

Immediately after he took the oath of office in January, Trump took a series of measures in support of the Israeli regime, including annulling sanctions on violent Israeli settlers.

Trump has also resumed a campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran, a major sponsor of Palestinian resistance groups.

