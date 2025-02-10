Feb 10, 2025, 12:26 PM
Iran condemns U.S.-Israeli plot of ethnically cleansing Palestinians from Gaza

The combo photo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (right) and his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara (left).

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denounced the U.S.-Israeli plot to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza, urging the international community to strongly oppose the scheme.

Tehran, IRNA – In a telephone conversation with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara late on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the U.S.-Israeli plot of ethnically cleansing Palestinians from Gaza.

Gambia currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). In the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

Araghchi condemned the dangerous and criminal U.S.-Israeli plot to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland, describing this inhumane plan as contrary to all international principles and regulations. He emphasized the necessity for the international community to firmly oppose it. 

The senior Iranian diplomat highlighted his discussions with the OIC Secretary-General and his counterparts from Arab and Muslim nations and urged Gambia to make efforts to convene an emergency meeting of the organization’s foreign ministers to address the issue as soon as possible.

Tangara, for his part, praised Iran’s attention to the Palestinian issue and welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member countries. He added that he would consult and coordinate with other OIC member countries regarding this issue.

