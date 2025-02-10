Hamas rebukes Trump’s ‘deep ignorance’ of Palestine over his Gaza proposal

Tehran, IRNA – Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks that he wants to buy and own the Gaza Strip, saying the coastal territory is an inseparable part of Palestine.

Hamas Political Bureau member Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement early on Monday that Trump’s remarks reflect a “deep ignorance” of Palestine and the region.

“Gaza is not a piece of real estate to be bought and sold; it is an inseparable part of our occupied Palestinian land,” he said.

He further warned that treating the Palestinian cause with a real estate dealer’s mentality is a “recipe for failure,” adding that the Palestinian people will thwart all plans of displacement and forced expulsion.

“Gaza belongs to its people, and they will not leave it—except to return to their towns and villages occupied in 1948,” al-Rishq said, referring to the Israeli-occupied land of Palestine in its entirety.

Trump said on Sunday that he was committed to buying and owning Gaza, but could allow sections of the besieged strip to be rebuilt by other states in West Asia.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in [West Asia] to build sections of it, other people may do it, through our auspices. But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back.”

“There’s nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished. Everything’s demolished,” he added.

Trump has floated the idea of the U.S. taking over Gaza since he assumed office on January 20. His reckless assertions have been met with a wave of condemnations from West Asia and other parts of the world.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that no power can force Gazans out of their “eternal” homeland, as Gaza, the West Bank, and East al-Quds belong to Palestinians.

“No power can force the people of Gaza out of their eternal and everlasting homeland that they have inhabited for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank and East [al-Quds], belongs to the Palestinians,” Erdogan told reporters before departing Istanbul for Malaysia.

He said the U.S. president’s proposals on Gaza, made under pressure from Israel, are not worth talking about. “These efforts are totally futile and serve no purpose,” he added.

