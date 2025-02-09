OIC condemned US president's remarks about Gaza

Tehran, IRNA – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a statement expressed its condemnation and denunciation of US President Donald Trump's statements on his call to displace the Palestinian people outside the Gaza Strip, his support for alleged Israeli sovereignty over Palestinian land, and his order to stop funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“The OIC considers that these statements contribute to the consolidation of occupation, colonial settlement, and the forcible seizure of Palestinian land, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including Security Council Resolution No. 2334, and that this would undermine the chances of peace and destabilize the region,” the statement reads.

“The OIC also expressed its absolute rejection of any plans aimed at changing the geographical, demographic, or legal reality of the occupied Palestinian territory, stressing that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the occupied State of Palestine, calling for concerted efforts to establish a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation, strengthening the steadfastness of the Palestinians in their land and their safe return to their homes, providing urgent relief, economic recovery and reconstruction for the Gaza Strip, and ensuring accountability for all crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people,” it added.

“The OIC, on the other hand, renewed its steadfast support for UNRWA and its pivotal and irreplaceable role, expressing its absolute rejection of any attempts to undermine its existence or legal mandate, as the OIC considers UNRWA’s role and mandate a top humanitarian and relief priority, and a witness to the international commitment to the rights of Palestinian refugees and an element of stability in the region,” OIC stated.

“The OIC also affirmed its absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people and its steadfast support for their just struggle within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, to restore their inalienable rights, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of the sovereignty and independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Al-Quds as its capital, renewing its commitment to support international efforts aimed at achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region that leads to ending the Israeli occupation and implementing the two-state solution based on the principles of international law, the Charter of the United Nations (UN) and the UN relevant resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” it noted.

Speaking at February 5 news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, Trump claimed the U.S. would redevelop Gaza after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and turn the territory into a place where the “world’s people” would live.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” the real estate investor-turned-president said. “We’ll own it and be responsible” for clearing it out and rebuilding it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

The U.S. president further insisted that Palestinians in Gaza “have no alternative” other than to flee the coastal territory.

9376**9417