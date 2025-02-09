Trump’s Gaza plan ‘dangerous plot’ to eliminate Palestine: Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to forcibly transfer hundreds of thousands of Palestinians out of Gaza is unacceptable, describing it as part of a broader colonial plot to eliminate Palestine.

Araghchi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday as he hosted Muhammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of Hamas’ Shura Council, and other officials of the Palestinian resistance movement.

“The U.S. president’s plan to forcibly transfer the Palestinian people outside of Gaza is in line with a colonial plot to eliminate Palestine, and is against all regulations of international law and treaties, and most importantly, it is against humanitarian principles and is totally rejected,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Islamic countries need to adopt a united and firm stance on “this dangerous plot”, the foreign minister said, adding that he has already called for an emergency meeting of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) during his Saturday phone call with the OIC secretary general.

Araghchi also told the visiting Hamas officials that Israel failed to achieve its goals of the genocidal war on Gaza, as the regime was forced into negotiating a ceasefire deal with Hamas, whose destruction had been declared as a primary objective of the war.

Muhammad Darwish, on his part, denounced Trump’s Gaza proposal, insisting that no one can force the people of the besieged territory out of their land, who resisted more than 15 months of genocide as well as crimes and aggression by the Zionist regime and victoriously returned to their homes.

The top Hamas official and his accompanying delegation also held a separate meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, on Sunday.

Muhammad Darwish said that the Al Aqsa Storm Operation, which Hamas launched on Israel on October 7, 2023, was in fact the victory of the oppressed people against the oppressors.

He said the operation and the ensuing resistance by Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq coupled with Iran’s direct military actions against Israel turned the regime’s deterrence into “strategic vulnerability”.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian meets Hamas Shura Council's chairman Muhammad Ismail Darwish in Tehran, February 9, 2025.

Ahmadian congratulated the Hamas officials on the victory of the resistance movement in the war on Gaza, and said that the resistance front made great achievements at the international level too.

Global support for Palestine has expanded after the Gaza war, as even Western and European officials now acknowledge that the rights of the Palestinian people should be upheld, the Iranian official said.

He also praised the resistance of Gaza during the months-long war, and said the Islamic Republic will continue to support the people of Gaza and Lebanon in their struggle against the Israeli regime.

