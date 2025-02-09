Iran, Afghanistan resolve long-standing water dispute: Envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s interim ambassador to Afghanistan, Alireza Bikdeli, has said a long-standing dispute between Afghanistan and Iran over shared warder resources has been resolved following recent discussions.

In an interview with TOLOnews on Sunday, Bikdeli said that Iran seeks to strengthen its relations with Afghanistan in various sectors as part of its “neighborhood policy.”

He pointed out that boosting economic ties with Afghanistan is a top priority for Tehran. He added that Iran has exchanged over $2 billion in trade with Afghanistan in the past nine months.

Bikdeli expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations. “The coming year will be more successful in advancing mutual interests.”

Regarding the water rights issue, Bikdeli said that recent talks between the two countries led to a resolution of the lingering dispute.

During a recent visit by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Kabul, Afghan officials confirmed their commitment to the 1973 treaty and their willingness to address water challenges in the Sistan and Baluchestan region, he said.

Under the agreement, Afghanistan is supposed to allow the flow of water from the Helmand River into Iran. The treaty has never been fully implemented as Iran’s share of the water has steadily dwindled due to excessive irrigation and dam construction in Afghanistan.

Bikdeli also praised Afghanistan for its ban on opium cultivation and drug trafficking, and said Iran was ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in fighting drug smuggling and terrorism.

“The fight against terrorism and extremism is an important area of cooperation between our countries,” he said.

