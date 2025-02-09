Feb 9, 2025, 12:19 PM
Israeli forces fully withdraw from Netzarim Corridor: Al Mayadeen

A map illustrating the so-called Netzarim Corridor in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli regime’s military forces completely withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor as part of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, according to Al Mayadeen TV network.

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV network has reported that the Israeli regime’s armed forces completed their withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor and that displaced Palestinians started returning to the northern areas of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The TV network also reported that Israeli forces initiated their exit from the corridor a few days ago, an area that had been under Israeli occupation from 2023 to 2025 during the Gaza conflict.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli troops shed tears and said that they believed their actions over the past year in this area were in vain.

The regime’s forces started withdrawing from the corridor on Monday following a deal with Hamas for the release of 6 Israeli captives in exchange for allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza. Israeli forces had occupied the region and set up the corridor on October 27, 2023.

The Gaza ceasefire deal, which was mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, came into effect on January 19.

