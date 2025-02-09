Israeli forces fully withdraw from Netzarim Corridor

Tehran, IRNA – The Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV network has reported that the Israeli regime’s armed forces completed their withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor and that displaced Palestinians started returning to the northern areas of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The TV network also reported that Israeli forces initiated their exit from the corridor a few days ago, an area that had been under Israeli occupation from 2023 to 2025 during the Gaza conflict.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli troops shed tears and said that they believed their actions over the past year in this area were in vain.

The regime’s forces started withdrawing from the corridor on Monday following a deal with Hamas for the release of 6 Israeli captives in exchange for allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza. Israeli forces had occupied the region and set up the corridor on October 27, 2023.

Reacting to the Israeli pullout from Netzarim, the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement said that the withdrawal added to the failures of the regime to achieve its goals of the genocidal war against the Palestinian people.

Hamas said in a statement on Sunday that the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, the prisoner swap deal, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Netzarim Corridor show that the occupiers’ attempts to conquer Gaza have failed thanks to the resilience of the Palestinian people and the determination of their fighters.

The Israeli regime’s objective to displace Palestinians from Gaza through 15 months of genocide and famine has proven ineffective, the movement further said.

The Gaza ceasefire deal, which was mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, came into effect on January 19.

