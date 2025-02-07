Iran president calls for probe into deadly bus crash in central Iran

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for investigation into a bus crash in which at least 6 schoolgirls were killed.

A bus carrying schoolgirls crashed in the southern Iranian province of Kerman on Thursday where six students lost their lives and 27 others were injured.

In a message on Friday, President Pezeshkian urged the need for investigation into the crash so as to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The president said he was deeply saddened by the news, extending condolences to the families of the victims.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

