ICC condemns U.S. sanctions, pledges to continue its work

Tehran, IRNA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has called on its member states to stand up against sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which happened amid the body’s investigation of Israel’s crimes during the Gaza war.

In a statement on Friday, the ICC said that the move was an attempt to “harm its independent and impartial judicial work.”

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world,” the statement read.

“We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights,” it added.

The U.S. president signed an executive order on Thursday, imposing sanctions on The Hague-based court, claiming that the body is treating the U.S. and Israel unfairly.

“The ICC has no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel,” reads the order, claiming that the court had set a “dangerous precedent” with its actions against the U.S. and Israel.

It also cited what it called the “baseless arrest warrants” against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

