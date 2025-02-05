Amnesty International slammed U.S. for welcoming Israeli PM

Tehran, IRNA – Amnesty International in a statement has slammed the US Administration's welcome to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“By welcoming Israeli PM Netanyahu, wanted by the ICC to face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, the United States is showing contempt for international justice,” the statement reads.

“The Biden administration flouted any efforts at international justice for Palestine. Now, by not arresting Netanyahu or subjecting him to US investigations, President Trump is doubling down welcoming him as the first foreign leader to visit the White House since the inauguration,” it added.

Amnesty International also noted that the US has a clear obligation under the Geneva Conventions to search for and try or extradite persons accused of having committed or ordered the commission of war crimes.

“There must be no ‘safe haven’ for individuals alleged to have committed war crimes & crimes against humanity,” it stressed.

“The US has been consistently provided with evidence that US-origin weapons contributed to war crimes, and the US continues to violate the obligation to prevent genocide knowing that its weapons are used as part of Israel's military offensive in Gaza,” the statement reiterated.

News sources reported earlier that following Netanyahu's visit to the US, the Americans held protest near the US Congress condemning his presence in the country for crimes against the people of Gaza.

Meanwhile, Trump has signed the executive order on the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights body, and stopping funding for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Earlier on Tuesday, US president criticized UN as not being well run, saying “It's got great potential and based on the potential we'll continue to go along with it, but they got to get their act together.”

