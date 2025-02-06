Iran foreign policy rejects aggression, intervention: Foreign Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy reflects the values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, promoting peace and independence while rejecting discrimination and foreign interference.

Araghchi made the remark in a ceremony marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory in Tehran on Thursday, which was attended by over 100 envoys from various countries and international organizations to the Islamic Republic.

He said that the true backbone of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy is the Iranian nation that has bravely resisted cruel maximum pressure imposed upon them.

The Iranian people have dealt an unprecedented blow to those who engage in economic terrorism against the nation, the minister said.

Regarding Iran’s positive role at regional and international levels, Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic has played a unique role in ensuring security and stability, making significant sacrifices in the fight against occupation, terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

Addressing the ambassadors and representatives present at the ceremony, he thanked them for their efforts to enhance cooperation between their countries and Iran, expressing hope for stronger ties between the Islamic Republic and those countries.

