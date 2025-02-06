Iran rejects aggression, intervention: Foreign Minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy reflects the values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, promoting peace and independence while rejecting discrimination and foreign interference.

Araghchi made the remark in a ceremony marking the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Thursday, which was attended by over 100 envoys from various countries and international organizations to the Islamic Republic.

He said that the true backbone of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy is the Iranian nation, which has bravely resisted the cruel “maximum” pressure imposed upon it.

Araghchi said that the Islamic Republic has played a unique role in ensuring security and stability, making significant sacrifices in the fight against occupation, terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

He also thanked the ambassadors and representatives present at the ceremony for their efforts to enhance cooperation between their countries and Iran, expressing hope for stronger ties between the Islamic Republic and those countries.

