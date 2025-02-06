Feb 6, 2025, 4:06 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85742519
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Leader to meet Iranian Army’s Air Force commanders

Feb 6, 2025, 4:06 PM
News ID: 85742519
Leader to meet Iranian Army’s Air Force commanders

Tehran, IRNA -- A group of commanders and staff of the Iranian Army’s Air Force and Air Defense Force will meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.  

They will meet Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran on Friday on the anniversary day of Homafaran Allegiance. That’s an occasion referring to February 8, 1979, when the Pahlavi regime’s air force staff, known as Homafaran, pledged allegiance to the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini.

This year, the anniversary day of Homafaran Allegiance falls on February 7 that also marks the eighth day of the Ten-Day Dawn Celebrations marking the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution that toppled the former Western-backed Pahlavi regime in 1979.

Leader to meet Iranian Army’s Air Force commanders
This photo shows Pahlavi regime’s air force staff pledging allegiance to Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979.

6125**4194

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .