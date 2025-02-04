Envoy says Iran, Russia to continue regional cooperation

Moscow, IRNA - Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has referred to signing the joint comprehensive strategic agreement between Tehran and Moscow as the legal basis of bilateral relations in the next five years and said that the two countries will continue cooperation in the regional level.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Jalali said that 2024 was one of the busiest years in Iran-Russia relations.

Various political, security and defense delegations were exchanged between the two countries in 2024, he added.

He also praised significant progress in economic relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jalali referred to Iran-Russia cooperation in the North-South International Corridor, saying that the Rasht-Astara railroad project agreement will be signed as the missing link of the western part of the corridor by the end of March 2025.

We are working seriously on Russian gas transfer to Iran and have reached an understanding in this regard.

He stressed that the two countries do not need the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift), saying that the Iranian and Russian central banks had various meeting in 2024 and 2025.

Jalali reiterated that Iran's nuclear program and its nuclear cooperation with Russia is peaceful and said that the two countries are negotiating on construction of new nuclear plants.

